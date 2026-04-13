Karachi may up the ante against Dubai

THIS refers to the letter ‘Conflict may bring back Karachi glory’ (April 10), which talked about the possibility of more air traffic at the airport in Karachi in the wake of tensions in the Gulf, especially Dubai. The fact is that Karachi can gain in diverse ways because Dubai, a city that spent three decades building an identity around safety, stability and frictionless business, no longer enjoys that identity, and businesses that built their regional operations on that assumption are now wondering where else can they go. They never expected to face such a conundrum, but they now do.

I want to make a case for Karachi; not as a nationalist, chest-thumping exercise, but as a business argument because that is the only version that works with the audience that actually matters.

Karachi sits on the Arabian Sea. Its ports handle the dominant share of Pakistan’s western maritime trade, and the Arabian Sea route bypasses the Strait of Hormuz entirely. While the International Energy Agency (IEA) characterises the Hormuz disruption as the largest oil supply shock since the 1970s, Karachi’s maritime access remains structurally untouched. That is the entire logistics argument in one sentence.

Add the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) reaching into Central Asia, and a substantial English-speaking professional workforce priced at a fraction of Dubai, and the case has real legs.

There is no escaping the critical issues. Karachi’s law and order issue is not purely a media construction. The regulatory environment in Pakistan is genuinely difficult. The country has spent years on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Banking integration is cumber-some. The visa architecture for foreign nationals is the opposite of welcoming.

There is no free zone equivalent to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) or Jebel Ali. And, indeed, the macroeconomic picture is uncomfortable. In fact, these are not conditions that instinctively attract displaced capital.

All these issues are real and undeniable, but here is the thing about opportunity windows; they do not require perfection. They require a credible relative advantage in a specific moment. Businesses with Gulf exposure are conducting contingency reviews right now.

They are not waiting for Pakistan to fix everything. They are asking which alter-native markets deserve a serious look. Karachi does not need to replace Dubai. It needs to absorb a fraction of the displace-ment already happening.

What would actually move the needle? A fast-track business visa mechanism within weeks, not months; a Karachi-specific free zone with internationally recognised dispute resolution; coordinated outreach from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in the Gulf to displaced businesses; a funded security guarantee for inbound foreign executives; and an honest country pitch, not sloganeering. There has to be an evidence-based case for why Karachi works for specific business categories.

Dubai will recover. It has the institutional depth and global trust to rebuild its narrative within 18-24 months post-hostilities. That is Pakistan’s window. The tragedy would not be that we tried and failed. The tragedy would be that we spent all these months writing about untapped potential, and forgot to actually do any-

thing. The geopolitical moment is sitting in front of us. What happens next depends entirely on the people who can pull levers. Let us hope the situation is being read right.

Danish Ejaz

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026