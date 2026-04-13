E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Community shocked

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MY cousin was brutally murdered in cold blood at a local salon in Lalu Raunk union council (UC) falling in the Warah tehsil of Kamber-Shahdadkot district. The attack was allegedly carried out by a group belonging to a rival community, leaving the local community feeling shocked and insecure.

The tragic incident did not occur in isolation. It was the result of rising tensions after some responsible members of the Sheedi community asked certain indivi-duals from the rival community to stop harassing young girls on their way to the local school. Just three days before the murder, armed individuals had attacked the community, leaving three people wounded. Despite the alarming incident, no effective preventive measures were taken by the local administration, which emboldened the perpetrators and led to the ultimate tragedy — the brutal killing of my cousin.

This heinous act has caused as much shock and grief as fear and insecurity among the peaceful area residents. Our community has always stood for education, peace and coexistence. It is extremely painful that standing against harassment and supporting education could result in such a horrific loss of life.

The provincial government, the law enforcement agencies, and other relevant authorities should take immediate and impartial action. The perpetrators must be arrested and punished as per the law.

Janib Sheedi
Kambar-Shahdadkot

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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