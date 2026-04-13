E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Two different clocks

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IT is not too hard for even a layperson to notice that our economy resembles a room where everyone speaks a different language without a common agenda. Prices and incomes seem to have no relationship. Even when this relationship is adjusted, it is done in isolation as if the two are not two sides of the same coin. Another factor deepening this disconnect is how the state talks about economics in such an odd, fancy and abstract manner that the common man feels like an alien. Apparently, the economy of political theatre and a lived experience operate on two entirely different clocks, occasionally colliding, but never coordinating.

Perhaps it is not the common man alone who needs to be educated; the policy-makers, too, need to be re-educated about economics at large. An economy that does not include its people can function on paper, but will continue to fail in practice.

Fatima Sughra Zaman
Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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