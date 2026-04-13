E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Body formed to investigate change of exam centres by Board of Secondary Education Karachi

PPI Published
Parents and students gather outside a Matric examination centre in Malir, Karachi. —PPI/File
Parents and students gather outside a Matric examination centre in Malir, Karachi. —PPI/File
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KARACHI: The Sindh government has launched a high-level investigation into serious allegations of corruption and irregularities at the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), particularly concerning the questionable shifting /change of examination centres for students taking matriculation exams.

On the directive of Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu, a fact-finding inquiry committee was formed on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the committee has been tasked with completing its inquiry within a period of 15 days and submitting a comprehensive report to the minister.

The three-member committee will be headed by the special secretary of the universities and boards department.

Its terms of reference (ToRs) include a thorough examination of the reasons behind change of examination centres before or during the exams.

It will scrutinise whether financial interests, nepotism, or any illegal influence played a role in these decisions.

Furthermore, the committee will also investigate allegations of irregularities in the allocation of examination centres, illegal facilitation and abuse of authority.

Minister Rahu confirmed that the committee has been assigned the task of identifying all officers and employees involved in any wrongdoing. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any individual found guilty in the investigation.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

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