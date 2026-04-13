E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Woman gets husband killed to marry friend, police find

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Four suspects, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday for “orchestrating” the murder of her husband in order to get rid of him to enable her to marry one of the held suspects, said Central SSP.

Speaking at a press conference at his office at night, the SSP, Dr Mohammed Imran Khan, said Rehan, 33, was gunned down at the door of a mosque at 5:30am on April 10 in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri.

Initially, it was given the colour of a robbery and a targeted killing, based on his political and religious affiliations, but in fact, it was a pre-planned murder, the officer claimed.

The victim’s wife Sadaf, his mother-in-law Fatima, brother-in-law Jibran and Sadaf’s friend Shezan, alias Sajju, were involved in the murder, who have been arrested, the officer said.

The woman wanted to get rid of her husband to marry Shezan. The SSP added that the police had obtained CCTV footage in which both suspects Jibran and Shezan could be seen near the mosque where the murder took place.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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