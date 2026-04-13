This week 50 years ago: Dead whale and Bohri Bazaar buildings

ON April 16, 1976, a 50-ft long, dead whale weighing more than 250 maunds was taken out from the sea near Paradise Point, 30 miles from Karachi. The large mammal was spotted by the Ship Control Tower and was brought to shore by a group of 60 men. According to fishermen, the whale was believed to have died of natural causes and could be used for oil extraction. But the authorities concerned were engaged in its disposal. Marine biologists told the media that whales were not found in our part of the world and it was a mystery how the animal had reached Indian Ocean waters. It abounded in Arctic and Antarctic regions where five to six varieties of the whale could be seen. However, they pointed out, in the 18th century, American whale hunters had reportedly hunted them in Atlantic and Indian oceans. As for the one that had reached Karachi, they were of the view that its size and appearance suggested that it was either a Californian grey whale or the female of a sperm whale, but the built of its jaw had led them to believe that it might be a fin whale. Interesting conundrum, wasn’t it?

There were certain buildings in the city which also appeared to have come to the end or their age of usefulness. On April 19, a study revealed that several buildings in Bohri Bazaar were dangerous for living and needed to be demolished without delay. The 102-year-old biggest shopping centre of the city (at the time, that is) had a total of 164 residential and commercial buildings, warehouses and workshop units. Out of them, only 14 made of heavy stonemasonry were in good condition and could exist for many more years to come. There were 19 structures which were poorly maintained or had substandard finishing. On the other hand, the number of buildings which had lived their age was 87. They were poor pieces of construction that had weak load bearing walls, wooden planks and eroded foundation pillars. Bohri Bazaar was spread over seven acres and had a population of 5,000. From time to time, civic bodies had been serving notices on landlords for pulling down their dilapidated structures but only a few had either been razed to the ground or rebuilt.

A neighbourhood in the Sindh capital set up after independence of the country, too, made the headlines that week when on April 15 it was reported that the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) had engaged a consulting firm to undertake a complete survey of underground services in F B Area laid by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) — their operational condition, the designed capacity and the current and expected load in light of the population projection for the mid-income group township. The purpose of the survey was to identify areas where the KDA or the KMC would be required to duplicate water supply or sewage lines and had to build additional storm water drains. The decision to get consultants onboard had been taken after persistent complaints coming from resident about the inefficiency of the services over the years.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026