Journalist Shamim Akhter passes away

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KARACHI: Seasoned journalist Shamim Akhter passed away in Karachi. She was 80.

The funeral prayers will be held on Monday after Zuhr at Masjid-i-Ali, Kha­yaban-i-Muhafiz, Phase VI, Defence Housing Aut­hority.

She started her journalism career in the late 1960s with Akhbar-i-Khwateen, a weekly Urdu magazine for women, and rose to become its editor.

In late 1990s, she started writing as a freelancer on art and politico-social subjects for leading English-language newspapers and weeklies. She also authored three books.

She studied at St. Joseph’s College and Karachi University and earned a PhD in social justice.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026