Strategy chalked out for wheat procurement in Larkana district

LARKANA: Deputy Com­m­issioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio presided over a high-level meeting on Monday to finalise the 2026 Wheat Procurement Campaign.

The session, attended by ADC-I Larkana, the district food controller (DFC), and local administrative officials, outlined a rigorous strategy to protect both the grain supply and the farmers’ interests.

The DFC confirmed that seven procurement centres (PRCs) have been established across the district. A total of 14,771 registered growers are eligible to participate in the campaign. To provide market stability, the government has fixed the wheat price at Rs3,500 per 40 kilograms.

In a bid to ensure transparency, procurement is strictly limited to farmers registered under the Sindh Wheat Growers Support Programme —specifically those who previously qualified for the DAP fertiliser subsidy.

Under the current government policy, small-scale farmers owning between one and 25 acres have been granted cash subsidies. These payments have been transferred directly into bank accounts via the Benazir Hari Card system.

Deputy Commissioner Chandio issued a stern directive regarding the quality of bardana (gunny bags), insisting they must be new and undamaged. Strict “Fair Average Quality” standards have been set, which mandate that moisture content must be capped at 10 per cent. Furthermore, there is a zero-tolerance policy for adulterated grain, soil, or straw. Procurement will be based on an average bag weight of 50kg, with the bag itself accounted for at approximately 0.115kg. The DFC has been warned that they will be held personally responsible for any breach of these standards.

Before any grain is stored, all warehouses must undergo thorough cleaning, fumigation, and spraying. These sites will be subject to inspection by assistant commissioners. To prevent corruption, the DC emphasised that any misuse of funds or shortage of stock will result in joint accountability for both the centre incharge and the DFC. Furthermore, all purchases and payments will be verified and audited by regional audit officers to ensure compliance with the procurement policy.

During the campaign, flour mills are restricted to purchasing and storing only the specific quantities authorised by the Food Department. Farmers encountering issues or irregularities are encouraged to contact the Deputy Commissioner’s office or their local assistant commissioner directly.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026