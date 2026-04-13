E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Police get remand of suspect in female medical student’s death case

Dawn Report Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MIRPURKHAS: One of the suspects allegedly involved in harassment of a female medical student forcing her to kill herself was produced before a judicial magistrate here on Sunday.

The magistrate granted suspect Abid Leghari’s four-day remand in police custody.

Five suspects, including principal of the private medical college, have been nominated in the harassment case of Fehmida Leghari, a third-year student of the college.

The Satellite Town police had arrested one of the suspects, Abid Leghari, and were conducting raids for the arrest of the principal and three other suspects, who have gone underground.

Fehmida Leghari had shot herself to death in her home on Thursday night after which her family members had lodged an FIR at the Satellite Town police station alleging that the principal and five students of the college had been harassing her for quite some time. They claimed that under immense mental stress, she took the extreme step.

In Sukkur, Sindh Saba organisation organised a protest demonstration which was joined in by students and teachers of various educational institutions.

The protesters, raising slogans outside the local press club, insisted that Ms Leghari was forced to take her own life. Thus, it was a murder, they said, adding that the culprits must be punished according to the law.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe