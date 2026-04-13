Police get remand of suspect in female medical student’s death case

MIRPURKHAS: One of the suspects allegedly involved in harassment of a female medical student forcing her to kill herself was produced before a judicial magistrate here on Sunday.

The magistrate granted suspect Abid Leghari’s four-day remand in police custody.

Five suspects, including principal of the private medical college, have been nominated in the harassment case of Fehmida Leghari, a third-year student of the college.

The Satellite Town police had arrested one of the suspects, Abid Leghari, and were conducting raids for the arrest of the principal and three other suspects, who have gone underground.

Fehmida Leghari had shot herself to death in her home on Thursday night after which her family members had lodged an FIR at the Satellite Town police station alleging that the principal and five students of the college had been harassing her for quite some time. They claimed that under immense mental stress, she took the extreme step.

In Sukkur, Sindh Saba organisation organised a protest demonstration which was joined in by students and teachers of various educational institutions.

The protesters, raising slogans outside the local press club, insisted that Ms Leghari was forced to take her own life. Thus, it was a murder, they said, adding that the culprits must be punished according to the law.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026