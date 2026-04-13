Nationwide polio drive kicks off today

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has urged public cooperation as the nationwide anti-polio campaign is set to begin from April 13.

The week-long campaign aims to vaccinate over 45 million children under the age of five across all provinces and regions as part of the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

In a statement released on Sunday, the first lady called on families and communities across Pakistan to fully cooperate with the upcoming nationwide polio vaccination campaign to ensure that every child is protected from the crippling disease.

Pakistan, she said, stood at a “critical juncture” in its fight against the virus. “Years of sustained effort have brought the country closer to eradication, with the coming phase representing the final stretch where reaching every child is essential,” she stated.

“From April 13 to 19, frontline health workers will conduct door-to-door visits, covering urban cen­tres as well as remote communities.

First lady urges public cooperation for week-long campaign

“In addition to administering polio drops, children will also rec­eive Vitamin A supplementation to support immunity and hea­lthy growth,” Ms Bhutto-Zardari said.

In her statement, the first lady also highlighted measurable progress.

“In 2025, 31 cases of polio were reported nationwide, while in 2026, only one case has been recorded so far.” However, she cautioned that the threat persists.

“As long as the virus exists anywhere, it remains a risk everywhere.”

She stressed the need for consistency, urging parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive vaccination in every campaign, alongside routine immunisation. The first lady also acknowledged the contribution of frontline workers, whose continued efforts remain central to reaching every household.

She called for collective resolve, emphasising that ending polio was now within reach and depends on the participation of parents, families, communities and institutions alike. No child, she underscored, can be left behind.

The campaign will be conducted in coordination with Afghanistan, reflecting a shared commitment to interrupt cross-border transmission and close remaining gaps.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026