Govt warned of wheat crop damage due to delays in harvesting

ISLAMABAD: PTI Kisan Wing spokesman Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich warned that the ready-to-harvest wheat crop could face serious damage unless the government urgently addresses key issues affecting the harvesting process.

He pointed out that farmers across Punjab and other provinces are facing growing difficulties.

Thresher manufacturing units are currently paralysed due to prolonged and unannounced power outages, as well as restrictions such as the 8pm business closure policy.

As a result, manufacturers are unable to meet urgent demand for essential harvesting machinery, leading to a severe shortage of threshers during peak harvest season. This delay is causing grains to fall from the wheat heads, while the threat of rain is increasing anxiety among farmers.

Mr Sadhraich urged provincial governments to take immediate action by ensuring uninterrupted power supply to thresher factories and exempting them from early closure restrictions so they can operate around the clock.

He also called on the government to set the wheat support price at Rs5,500 to reflect current inflation and to ensure timely procurement at designated centres.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026