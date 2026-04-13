E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Govt warned of wheat crop damage due to delays in harvesting

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: PTI Kisan Wing spokesman Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich warned that the ready-to-harvest wheat crop could face serious damage unless the government urgently addresses key issues affecting the harvesting process.

He pointed out that farmers across Punjab and other provinces are facing growing difficulties.

Thresher manufacturing units are currently paralysed due to prolonged and unannounced power outages, as well as restrictions such as the 8pm business closure policy.

As a result, manufacturers are unable to meet urgent demand for essential harvesting machinery, leading to a severe shortage of threshers during peak harvest season. This delay is causing grains to fall from the wheat heads, while the threat of rain is increasing anxiety among farmers.

Mr Sadhraich urged provincial governments to take immediate action by ensuring uninterrupted power supply to thresher factories and exempting them from early closure restrictions so they can operate around the clock.

He also called on the government to set the wheat support price at Rs5,500 to reflect current inflation and to ensure timely procurement at designated centres.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe