Aurangzeb, Harvard team review reforms

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb began his engagements in Boston on Sunday with an early morning meeting with the Harvard Growth Lab team, including Director Professor Ricardo Hausmann, Director of Policy Research Douglas Barrios, and Fellow Taimur Shah.

According to a press release issued by the finance ministry, the discussions focused on Pakistan’s economic outlook, reform priorities, and avenues for sustainable growth.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Boston, the minister was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, along with senior officials of the Pakistan Embassy.

The finance minister is also scheduled to attend the Pakistan Conference at Harvard University.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026