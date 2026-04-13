Drive against tax evaders in health sector launched in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) has launched a special campaign to ensure implementation of the Balochistan Sales Tax on Services Act, 2015, particularly in the health sector.

The initiative aims to promote compliance with tax laws, transparency, and responsible citizenship to increase provincial funds to use them for the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

The authority has accelerated action against institutions involved in tax evasion or non-payment of dues.

In the first phase, non-compliance has been reported from Mazhar X-Ray, Chughtai Lab, Dow University of Health Sciences, Body Expert, Shifa International Lab, Taba Heart Institute Medical Centre, and Ashraf X-Ray and Imaging Centre.

The BRA has directed all laboratory owners and health service providers to immediately complete registration with the authority, submit returns on time, and ensure tax payments. The authority warned that violators will face penalties and legal action under the BSTS Act 2015.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026