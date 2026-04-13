E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Drive against tax evaders in health sector launched in Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: The Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) has launched a special campaign to ensure implementation of the Balochistan Sales Tax on Services Act, 2015, particularly in the health sector.

The initiative aims to promote compliance with tax laws, transparency, and responsible citizenship to increase provincial funds to use them for the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

The authority has accelerated action against institutions involved in tax evasion or non-payment of dues.

In the first phase, non-compliance has been reported from Mazhar X-Ray, Chughtai Lab, Dow University of Health Sciences, Body Expert, Shifa International Lab, Taba Heart Institute Medical Centre, and Ashraf X-Ray and Imaging Centre.

The BRA has directed all laboratory owners and health service providers to immediately complete registration with the authority, submit returns on time, and ensure tax payments. The authority warned that violators will face penalties and legal action under the BSTS Act 2015.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe