Prosecutor probes assault claims against California governor candidate

NEW YORK: The Manhattan district attorneys office confirmed on Saturday that it is investigating sexual assault allegations against US Representative Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat and a leading candidate for governor of the state.

The San Francisco Chronicle on Friday reported that a woman who previously worked in Swalwells district office accused him of two nonconsensual sexual encounters, one while she was employed by him in 2019 and another in 2024 after she had left his staff.

She told CNN that he raped her during the 2024 encounter in a New York City hotel. Swalwell has denied the accusations as “absolutely false” and vowed to fight them, but several leading Democrats have urged him to end his bid for governor.

The woman, whom the Chronicle and CNN did not name, was quoted as saying she had been too intoxicated on both occasions to consent, according to the report. CNN also reported that three other women accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct.

Some of Swalwell’s fellow Democrats urge him to quit Congress amid abuse allegations

The Manhattan district attorney’s office urged anyone with knowledge of the allegations to contact its special victims division.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, posted on X that she planned to file a motion to expel Swalwell from Congress.

Appearing on Fox News, Luna said on Saturday that it would be unacceptable for Swalwell to end his gubernatorial bid yet remain in Congress. She said she would file the disciplinary motion next week.

In his denial, Swalwell noted that the allegations come ahead of the June primary in the governor’s race. In a large field of candidates from multiple parties, Swalwell has been widely considered one of the leading contenders to advance to a runoff in California’s nonpartisan voting for governor.

The top two finishers in June’s primary will advance to the general election in November, even if they are from the same party.

US Representative Eric Swalwell, a front-runner candidate for California governor, faced mounting calls to resign from Congress on Sunday as some of his fellow Democrats urged him to leave following accusations of sexual assault.

In separate TV interviews on Sunday morning talk shows, Democratic Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Eugene Vindman each said Swalwell should quit Congress.

“What he did is sick and disgusting,” Khanna told “Fox News Sunday” while calling for law enforcement and House ethics investigations of Swalwell. The Manhattan district attorneys office on Saturday confirmed that it is investigating the sexual assault allegations. Leading Democrats have previously called on Swalwell to drop out of the California governor’s race. As pressure grows on him to also resign from Congress, some lawmakers have said they would back a motion to expel him from the House of Representatives if he does not leave on his own. Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, and Jayapal, a representative from Washington also appearing on “Meet the Press”, each said on Sunday they would vote to expel Swalwell from Congress if such a vote came up.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026