“Firdaus Jamal said heroines should be 15 or 16 because people will get excited. This sort of predatory behaviour is very common — even among chachas and mamoos [uncles]. Firdaus Jamal used to be famous and now says such things to stay relevant.”

— Tamkenat Mansoor, actor and influencer

“Atiqa Odho keeps on saying that I played the hero opposite her, but she was always older than I was. She was a big star — and still is — when I worked opposite her. I think of her and Nadia Khan as elder sisters.”

— Humayun Saeed, actor and producer

“Younger actors in mature roles and mature actors in college uniforms — both are absolute stupidity. People are obsessed with the wrong notions of ageism.”

— Amar Khan, actor, director and writer

“As planned, we paused during Ramazan — a time for reflection — and were set to return after Eid. However, given the current national circumstances, celebration doesn’t feel appropriate. So, we are extending the pause. We will return stronger when Pakistan is ready to celebrate again.”

— Pakistan Idol team

Published in Dawn, ICON, April 12th, 2026