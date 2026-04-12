From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Illegally-imported cars

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Finance Minister, Rana Mohammad Hanif, has instructed the Chairman of the Central Board of Revenue … to strictly ensure that names and addresses of the persons from whose possession cars, brought into Pakistan on carnet-de-passages and disposed of illegally without payment of customs duty, have been recovered are not disclosed or publicised. At the same time, Mr Hanif has asked the authorities to see that no attempt is made to recover the cars from inside the houses of the people, though they may be vested with legal powers to do so. Strict vigilance should be kept to ensure their seizure while on roads, he added. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Beirut,] Saudi Government quarters have threatened an economic boycott against the United States, according to radio Riyadh today [April 11]. The radio said if the US went [ahead] with its counter-measures against the Arab boycott of Israel, Saudi Arabia would switch its trade to other countries, chiefly West Germany and Japan. A planned American anti-discrimination legislation is to prevent American firms from bowing to the Arab boycott rules against Israel.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026