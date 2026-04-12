It’s all about control

EVERY age has its own kind of conflict, depending on the tools, resources and needs of that time. In the 21st century, rare earth elements (REEs) are becoming the most valuable resource. These minerals are used in modern technology, such as mobile phones, renewable energy, missiles and satellites. Because they are so important, they are now seen as the backbone of global politics. Countries want control over them, and this can create serious conflicts.

China is the leading producer of REEs and has the largest reserves. This gives it a huge advantage over others. The United States cannot match China in this field, so it is searching for new partners to get these resources. Pakistan is one of the countries being considered by the US in this regard.

Just like coal and oil shaped wars in the past, REEs are likely to shape future conflicts. The competition for these re-sources shows that while the nature of war changes, the main reason — control over valuable resources — remains unchanged.

Sanaullah Mirani

Daharki

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026