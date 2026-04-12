E-Paper | July 18, 2026

E-ticket concerns

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AN e-ticket for a motor vehicle traffic violation was delivered to my residence recently. As this was my first violation, I could get it waived for which I visited one of the facilitation centres. Though I did get the waiver, the experience raised several issues in my mind.

To begin with, the computer operator, after registering my profile, asked for my personal mobile phone to take a photograph of the First Waiver Receipt. While this was being done, I simultaneously received an official SMS from Traffic Police Karachi, confirming that my fine had been waived. This practice I found troubling. A mobile phone is a personal device and should not be handled by others due to legitimate concerns regarding one’s privacy and data security.

Moreover, if the waiver confirmation had already been communicated through the official system via SMS, it is unclear why a separate photograph of the receipt was required.

Second, the system was seriously slow, resulting in an unnecessary delay of nearly an hour. Such inefficiencies point to systemic issues. Finally, the e-ticket itself contains a procedural ambiguity. At the bottom of the ticket, in small Urdu font, it states that if the violation is a first offence, the individual may approach a facilitation centre within 10 days to seek a waiver.

This vital piece of information is neither prominently displayed nor clearly explained. As such, the ticket does not clarify whether the 10-day period is calculated from the date of issuance of the ticket or from the date of its delivery.

These issues reflect gaps in communi-cation and efficiency. The authorities concerned should take corrective measures within the traffic enforcement system.

Prof (Dr) Mustaghis ur Rahman
Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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