Absconder injured in Haripur police encounter dies

HARIPUR: An alleged absconder, who was arrested by the police in an injured condition after an encounter, died while being shifted to the hospital, the police said here on Saturday.

The cause of his death, they said, was presumably a heart attack, as he suffered two bullet shots in the knee.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Haripur district police officer, when a police party reached the Khidoo Mang village on a tip-off on Friday night, outlaws opened fire on them, triggering an exchange of fire.

The statement said that after the fire ended, the policemen arrested a man, later identified as Mohammad Riaz, a resident of Sanjiala village, in an injured condition.

Police claimed to have arrested one of the two accomplices of the injured absconder, namely Arshad of Pinjoo village. However, their third accomplice managed to escape.

When contacted, the officer in charge of the investigation, Sub-Inspector Abbas Khan, confirmed that absconder Riaz, who was in his 30s, suffered two bullet shots in the left knee and died when he was being shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Khanpur.

He said the accused might have suffered a heart attack, but the forensic report of the samples from his body was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Peshawar, for determining the exact cause of death.

The official said the outlaw had been on the run after allegedly murdering a relative, namely Riaz Ahmed, on March 8, over a family dispute.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026