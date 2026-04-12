Suspect in double murder case shot dead in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unknown assailants on Saturday gunned down a man accused of killing two people in an alleged honour-related incident in Prova tehsil on Friday, the police said.

According to officials, Amanullah Awan, who had allegedly killed his sister-in-law and a young man in Basti Jandi Babar within the limits of Chodhwan police station on Friday, was shot dead in Gharah Rasheed village on Saturday.

Police said unknown attackers opened fire on the suspect, killing him on the spot. The body was shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

The earlier incident, in which the suspect allegedly shot dead two people over suspected illicit relations, had triggered anger in the area. Authorities said investigations into both incidents were underway. Officials also urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old girl died after a boundary wall collapsed, while a woman and two others were injured in separate incidents in different parts of the district, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the first incident occurred in Jhoke Umray Wali village within the limits of Paharpur police station, where a boundary wall of a house collapsed. As a result, a minor girl, identified as Shanza Bibi, sustained critical injuries. She later died on the way to the District Headquarters Hospital.

In another incident reported in the jurisdiction of the Cantt police station, a woman was injured after a firearm went off inside a house in the Zamirabad area.

In the third incident, two people were injured in a road accident near Shah Alam Mor on the Daraban Kalan-Chodhwan Road.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026