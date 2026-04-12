E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Suspect in double murder case shot dead in Dera

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unknown assailants on Saturday gunned down a man accused of killing two people in an alleged honour-related incident in Prova tehsil on Friday, the police said.

According to officials, Amanullah Awan, who had allegedly killed his sister-in-law and a young man in Basti Jandi Babar within the limits of Chodhwan police station on Friday, was shot dead in Gharah Rasheed village on Saturday.

Police said unknown attackers opened fire on the suspect, killing him on the spot. The body was shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

The earlier incident, in which the suspect allegedly shot dead two people over suspected illicit relations, had triggered anger in the area. Authorities said investigations into both incidents were underway. Officials also urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old girl died after a boundary wall collapsed, while a woman and two others were injured in separate incidents in different parts of the district, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the first incident occurred in Jhoke Umray Wali village within the limits of Paharpur police station, where a boundary wall of a house collapsed. As a result, a minor girl, identified as Shanza Bibi, sustained critical injuries. She later died on the way to the District Headquarters Hospital.

In another incident reported in the jurisdiction of the Cantt police station, a woman was injured after a firearm went off inside a house in the Zamirabad area.

In the third incident, two people were injured in a road accident near Shah Alam Mor on the Daraban Kalan-Chodhwan Road.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe