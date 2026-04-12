Adenzai people threaten protests over growing robberies

LOWER DIR: Residents of Adenzai tehsil, particularly in Chakdara and surrounding areas, have expressed concern over a surge in armed robberies and urged authorities to take immediate steps to arrest those involved.

According to local sources, unidentified assailants allegedly snatched around Rs7 million from a man, Khushal Khan, at gunpoint in the Chatpat area on Friday night. The victim was also reportedly subjected to violence. He was shifted to the Chakdara Hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

The incident follows a similar robbery on April 4 in the Hajjiabad area of Chakdara, where around 11 masked men stormed a house in the early hours, held the family hostage and looted approximately 25 tolas of gold, cash, mobile phones and wristwatches before fleeing.

Local elders criticised the police for what they described as poor performance and warned of protests if the deteriorating security situation was not addressed.

Call on police to arrest culprits immediately

Residents also referred to another robbery in Khush Muqam Ramora about a month ago, noting that the suspects in that case were still at large after looting cash and arms at gunpoint.

Speaking to journalists, Pakistan Peoples Party district general secretary Naeemullah said incidents of theft and robbery were increasing by the day, while the administration and police appeared to be passive.

He demanded an immediate and transparent investigation into the latest incident, the arrest of those involved and effective measures to improve security.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Humayun Khan termed the recent robbery incident part of a “planned attempt” to disrupt peace in the area. He said he was in contact with senior police officials and vowed that those behind the incidents would soon be exposed and brought to justice.

Separately, Amanullah Khan, a member of the PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Council, described the rising incidents of robbery, theft, and highway crime in Adenzai, particularly in Chakdara, as alarming. He said the recent incidents had created a sense of insecurity among residents.

He called on the relevant authorities to take immediate action against criminal elements.Local trader leader and Adenzai Islahi Jirga president Khawaja Faizul Ghafoor said the area, particularly Chakdara, was witnessing frequent incidents of robbery, theft and attacks on homes, but no suspects had been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday said they had launched an investigation into the recent house robbery in Chakdara and expressed confidence that the culprits would soon be arrested.

Speaking to the media, DSP circle Amjad Khan said he visited the crime scene along with the SHO of Chakdara police station and his team, where they initiated a detailed inspection.

“CCTV footage is being examined, fingerprints have been taken, and geo-fencing techniques are also being utilised to trace the suspects,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026