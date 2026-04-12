KP petroleum dealers warn of strike over margins issue

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Contractors Association has threatened to shut down petrol pumps across the province in protest against the federal government’s decision to maintain a six per cent margin on petroleum products.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, the association’s chairman, Haji Gul Nawaz Afridi, flanked by president Akhtar Nawaz Khan, secretary Behzadur Rehman, chief patron Maqsood Anwar and other provincial office-bearers, said petroleum dealers were facing severe financial difficulties due to less margin.

He stated that despite paying all taxes regularly, dealers were being given only a six per cent margin, which had remained unchanged for a long time.

He termed the margin insufficient and demanded that it be increased to eight per cent. “If our demands are not met, we will have no option but to shut down petrol pumps across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he warned.

Mr Afridi alleged that illegal roadside fuel sellers, commonly known as ‘dabba’ petrol pumps, were being provided protection by the administration, despite not paying taxes. “These illegal operators are competing with us, yet no action is taken against them,” he said.

He further complained of harassment by officials, claiming that police personnel, patwaris, tehsildars and other authorities frequently visit petrol pumps and offices to demand money.

“We are registered businesses paying taxes to the Federal Board of Revenue and other institutions, yet we are subjected to extortion on a daily basis,” he added.

Highlighting operational costs, Mr Afridi said that after expenses, the effective profit margin was reduced to around 1.5 per cent.

He noted that most petrol pumps in the province sell between 1,000 to 2,000 litres daily, making it difficult to sustain operations under the current margin.

He also pointed out that recent increases in petroleum prices had further strained dealers’ financial capacity, as they were required to purchase fuel at significantly higher rates, sometimes up to Rs100 per litre more, with advance payments.

The association urged the government to link dealer margins with petroleum prices and increase it to at least eight per cent.

Mr Afridi said the issue had been taken up with the central leadership, which was in talks with the federal government.

He warned that if negotiations failed, dealers across the country could be forced to go on strike, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter would fully support any nationwide shutdown call.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026