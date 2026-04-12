Work begins on Bajaur road after long delay

BAJAUR: Work on a long-delayed road project has finally commenced in the hilly area of backward Barang tehsil of Bajaur district on Saturday after the residents agreed to allow their lands for the scheme.

“We are pleased to share that work on the much-awaited Memola–Nazar Mena Road Scheme in Barang tehsil, which had been pending for several months, was finally launched after successful talks between jirga members and landowners who had previously been reluctant to provide their land for this public welfare project for some reasons,” said a statement issued from the deputy commissioner’s office.

The statement added that the jirga comprising notable elders from across the Barang region and including MPA Engineer Ajmal Khan and former MNA Gul Dad Khan, who also belonged to the region, achieved the goal of persuading the landowners in the final round of talks, which lasted for the last four months.

It said that during the meeting held in Nazar Mena, the landowners who had earlier opposed the scheme over concerns about their fertile lands, have finally agreed to provide their land for the scheme after jirga members explained the project’s significance for the entire area and for their lands as well.

“Convincing the landowners to allow their land for the scheme was truly a difficult task that had delayed the project for months, but the jirga members wisdom prevailed and they provided their land for this public welfare scheme, which is pivotal to connecting thousands of residents in this backward area with the region and the rest of the district,” the statement noted.

It said that soon after the landowners’ announcement, work on the long-awaited project commenced immediately.

Describing the start of work on the road as a milestone for the area’s socioeconomic development, the statement quoted deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan as saying he hoped the project would bring lasting development and prosperity to the region and its residents.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026