Ex-minister’s abducted brother returns

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Haji Waris Khan, elder brother of former federal minister Ghalib Khan Wazir of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), was safely recovered and returned home on Saturday after being abducted last month, family sources said.

According to police officials, Mr Waris Khan was kidnapped on March 3 by unidentified armed persons near his residence in Zeri Noor area of Wana tehsil in Lower South Waziristan.

The incident had spread fear and panic across the locality, while his family had made repeated appeals for his safe recovery.

Confirming his release, his son Sanaullah told Dawn by phone that his father was in good health and had safely reached home. However, authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the circumstances of his release or whether any operation was carried out for his recovery or compensation was paid.

Meanwhile, the overall security situation in Lower South Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan and North Waziristan has deteriorated significantly over the past one year. Residents report a sharp increase in incidents such as bomb blasts, kidnappings for ransom, target killings, attacks on civilians, suicide bombings and assaults on police and security forces.

Local residents have expressed serious concern over the worsening law and order situation, saying that their daily life have been severely affected by rising insecurity.

They urged the government and district administration to take immediate and effective measures to restore peace and ensure the safety and protection of civilians across the region.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026