E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Ex-minister’s abducted brother returns

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Haji Waris Khan, elder brother of former federal minister Ghalib Khan Wazir of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), was safely recovered and returned home on Saturday after being abducted last month, family sources said.

According to police officials, Mr Waris Khan was kidnapped on March 3 by unidentified armed persons near his residence in Zeri Noor area of Wana tehsil in Lower South Waziristan.

The incident had spread fear and panic across the locality, while his family had made repeated appeals for his safe recovery.

Confirming his release, his son Sanaullah told Dawn by phone that his father was in good health and had safely reached home. However, authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the circumstances of his release or whether any operation was carried out for his recovery or compensation was paid.

Meanwhile, the overall security situation in Lower South Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan and North Waziristan has deteriorated significantly over the past one year. Residents report a sharp increase in incidents such as bomb blasts, kidnappings for ransom, target killings, attacks on civilians, suicide bombings and assaults on police and security forces.

Local residents have expressed serious concern over the worsening law and order situation, saying that their daily life have been severely affected by rising insecurity.

They urged the government and district administration to take immediate and effective measures to restore peace and ensure the safety and protection of civilians across the region.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe