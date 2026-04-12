Mayor Murtaza Wahab orders establishment of new fire stations in Karachi

KARACHI: In a move to strengthen the emergency response system and enhance the operational capacity of the Fire Brigade Department, Mayor Murtaza Wahab has decided to establish new fire stations acros the city.

The new fire stations will be established in districts West, Keamari, Malir and East.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the mayor at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters, focusing on improving response time and ensuring preparedness to deal with the increasing number of fire incidents in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Abrar Jaffer briefed the meeting on the ongoing upgradation work at several fire stations, including those in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Korangi, Bolton Market, and North Karachi.

The mayor directed that all upgradation and rehabilitation work must be completed before May 30, emphasising the urgency in view of the rising number of fire emergencies.

The mayor said that being a megacity and the economic hub of Pakistan, Karachi requires a robust and modern firefighting system. He stressed the need for significant investment in infrastructure and services to safeguard lives and property.

The municipal commissioner further informed that the procurement process for essential firefighting and urban rescue equipment has been completed, and work orders amounting to Rs292 million have been issued, including pending items from previous procurements. The equipment includes hydraulic rescue tools, industrial fans, generators, water bowsers, rehabilitation of snorkels, protective gloves, safety masks, mobile lighting towers, and other modern firefighting apparatus.

The mayor also directed the immediate repair and operationalisation of 17 non-functional fire vehicles, instructing the relevant departments to ensure that all vehicles are restored and deployed on the roads at the earliest to improve emergency response capabilities.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026