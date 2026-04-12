E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Constable shot at, wounded

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A policeman was shot at and wounded by armed men in New Karachi on Saturday.

Officials said that Constable Asim, 35, posted at the Jauharabad police station, was having breakfast at a restaurant in Sector-15-B, Buffer Zone when three assailants riding two motorcycles arrived there. They resorted to firing, resulting in a bullet wound to the constable while other bullets hit the shutter and walls of the restaurant.

The suspects managed to escape from the spot. The wounded policeman was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital for treatment where his condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two men allegedly involved in looting valuables from private schools, particularly in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, at night.

The police identified the suspects as Jan Sher and Musadiq alias Moosa and claimed to have recovered 20 CPUs, 22 LCD monitors, one LED television, three air-conditioners and a van used in the crimes.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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