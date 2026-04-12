Murad calls for improving coordination on projects involving Chinese investors

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed the provincial departments to foster coordination on the projects involving Chinese investors.

Presiding over a meeting to review proposals involving Chinese companies at the CM House, he said that the collaboration with China reflected a strategic opportunity to modernise Sindh’s infrastructure, enhance industrial capacity, and boost socio-economic development.

According to a statement issued by the CM House, the meeting was held to review and firm up memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed following President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China and aimed to accelerate progress on joint initiatives across multiple sectors and ensure timely implementation through coordinated efforts.

The meeting was attended among others by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Muhammad Bux Mahar and Mohammad Ali Malkani, CM Advisrr Gianchand Israni, Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed and Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah.

The chief minister reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to translating these agreements into tangible outcomes, directing all departments to remove bottlenecks and expedite implementation.

“These MoUs must not remain on paper. We need actionable progress with defined timelines and accountability,” he said, instructing officials to maintain close coordination with federal authorities and Chinese counterparts.

The CM further directed that each project be monitored through a dedicated focal mechanism, with regular progress reports submitted to his office.

Stressing transparency and efficiency, he called for early finalisation of feasibility studies, swift approvals, and facilitation for investors.

The meeting also discussed a major industrial project involving coal gasification for fertiliser production in Thar, backed by collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese firms.

The CM was informed that feasibility studies were underway and expected to be completed by May 2026.

He termed the project “vital for energy security and agricultural sustainability” and instructed the Energy Department to ensure full facilitation.

The meeting reviewed progress on introducing modern livestock traceability systems, vaccination programmes, and disease diagnostic facilities.

The CM directed the Livestock Department to fast-track implementation, noting that the initiative would enhance export potential and improve disease control mechanisms.

Plans for establishing a Controlled Agriculture Science and Education Park were reviewed to improve productivity and ensure food security. The CM instructed the agriculture department to engage with Chinese partners and prepare groundwork for implementation upon their visit.

A project focused on plastic and rubber recycling was also discussed, with plans to establish the facility within a Special Economic Zone to benefit from incentives.

The CM directed authorities to resolve site selection and regulatory issues to move the project forward.

He also directed local government department to expedite formalities and finalise the government-to-government agreement to purchase modern firefighting equipment and vehicles from China.

The chief secretary briefed the meeting that several projects were at advanced stages of planning, while others were awaiting feasibility completion or regulatory approvals.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026