PHWU elections

KARACHI: Muhammad Kashif and Kalbe Ali were elected unopposed as president and general secretary of the Pakistan Herald Workers Union(PHWU), respectively.

Chairman of the election committee Shahid Iqbal has notified the results of the elections for the term 2026-28.

Azfar-ul-Ashfaque was elected unopposed as the vice president of the union while Muhammad Ishaq Tanoli elected as joint secretary, S.M. Ibrahim Farooqui as finance secretary and Ansar Mehmood Choudhary as information secretary.

The unopposed elected members of the managing committee include Mohammad Asim Rehman, Moinuddin Ahmed, Shazia Hasan, Imran Ayub and Ghulam Mohiuddin.

The elections have made the PHWU a practical nationwide union as the office-bearers belong to both Karachi and Islamabad stations of Dawn.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026