Four suspects gunned down in ‘encounter’

HYDERABAD: Four suspected robbers were shot dead in an alleged encounter on Tando Qaisar link road in the small hours of Saturday morning, police said.

Police spokesman Inspector Shahid Usman said that a Tandojam police team signalled some suspects to stop but they resorted to firing and tried to escape.

The law enforcers called reinforcements from Tando Yousuf and Rahuki police stations and in an ensuing exchange of gunfire, four suspects were killed and their three accomplices managed to escape.

The SHOs of all the three police stations were present during the exchange of fire and all policemen remained unhurt in the incident.

The spokesman identified the deceased as Abdul Qadoos Lashari, Asad Bozdar, Abdul Jabbar Sabzoi and Irfan Buledi.

He said they all were allegedly involved in a recent highway robbery in which a passenger bus coming from Mirpurkhas to Hyderabad was looted.

According to the police spokesman, Lashari was booked in 12 FIRs in Sukkur, Khairpur, Jamshoro and Dadu districts; Bozdar in three FIRs in Karachi; Sabzoi in four in Karachi and Shikarpur and Buledi was booked in three cases in Karachi.

He said that a hunt for the fleeing suspects was underway.

The bodies were shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026