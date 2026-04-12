E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Arsenal suffer title ‘punch’ by Bournemouth

Agencies Published
LONDON: Bournemouth’s Alex Scott (R) scores against Arsenal during their Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.—Reuters
LONDON: Bournemouth’s Alex Scott (R) scores against Arsenal during their Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.—Reuters
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LONDON: Arsenal’s 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth on Saturday blew the Premier League title race wide open, as Brentford and Everton missed the chance to close in on Champions League qualification after a 2-2 draw.

The Gunners could have opened up a 12-point lead at the top of the table, but a third defeat in four games for Mikel Arteta’s men has put the destiny of the title back in Manchester City’s hands.

City have two games in hand on the leaders, starting with Sunday’s trip to Chelsea, and host Arsenal next weekend.

Just a few weeks ago Arsenal were dreaming of an unprecedented quadruple.

But after losing to City in the League Cup final and being dumped out the FA Cup by second-tier Southampton, a first league title in 22 years may also now be slipping away.

“We were very far from the standards that we’ve shown all season, so it’s a big punch in the face because we wanted to win this game so badly,” said Arteta. “We didn’t cope with the situations when they didn’t go our way.”

Junior Kroupi reacted quickest to Adrien Truffert’s deflected cross to give Bournemouth an early lead.

Viktor Gyokeres levelled before the break from the penalty spot, but a lack of creative spark in the final third was again Arsenal’s undoing.

It is their defensive record that has put Arteta’s men in pole position for the title, but they were cut open with ease when Alex Scott finished off a fine team move for the winner on 74 minutes.

The result was also huge in Bournemouth’s charge towards the European places as they move up to 10th on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run.

Five English sides will qualify directly for next season’s Champions League and both Brentford and Everton missed the chance to move level on points with fifth-placed Liverpool.

Twice the Bees led through Igor Thiago, who took his tally for the season to 21 Premier League goals and within one of Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

Beto levelled midway through the first half for the visitors and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck in stoppage time to salvage a point.

Brighton and Hove Albion are also well in the mix for their first ever taste of Champions League football.

Mats Wieffer scored twice as the Seagulls beat relegation-bound Burnley 2-0.

A fifth win in six games for Fabian Hurzeler’s men takes them up to ninth and within three points of the top five.

On Friday, West Ham United’s Konstantinos Mavropanos and Valentin Castellanos each scored twice in a 4-0 home win over fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers that moved them above Tottenham Hotspur and out of the bottom three.

The victory, which featured a fifth clean sheet of the season in the league for the Hammers, moved them up to 17th on 32 points, two ahead of Spurs who visit Sunderland on Sunday. Wolves remain bottom of the standings with 17 points.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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