E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Punjab-4 flatten GB at U-18 hockey

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Pun­jab-4 in a clinical show crushed Gilgit-Baltistan 13-0 in a group match of the National U-18 Hockey Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Satu­rday.

Punjab-4 dominated throughout the match, by keeping ball possession while regularly hitting the goal net of their choice.

Forward Mohammad Usman smashed three goals, Arslan, Ali Akbar and Numan scored a brace each while Zunair, Hassan, Ahmed and Hamid contributed a goal apiece.

Earlier in the day, Punjab-1 outclassed Sindh-2 team 7-0.

Mohammad Ali top-scored with three goals, Aman Hassan scored a brace while Ahsan and Momal added one each.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pak­h­tunkhwa-I routed Balochistan 5-1.

Mozan and Sharjeel made a brace each for KP-I with Uzair adding one. Mohammad Aun scored for Balochistan.

Similarly, Pakistan Cus­t­o­ms outplayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-2 team 6-2.

Assam Haider and Hussain scored twice while Abdullah and Hasnain chipped in with a goal apiece for the winners. For KP-2, Sudais and Muzammil scored one goal each.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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