Real title hopes hit by draw with Girona at Bernabeu

MADRID: Real Madrid had to settle for a 1-1 draw against mid-table Girona in La Liga on Friday, extending the hosts’ winless run to three games in all competitions and giving leaders Barcelona the chance to stretch their advantage at the top.

Federico Valverde put Real ahead six minutes after halftime but Girona levelled in the 62nd minute through Thomas Lemar.

Barca have 76 points, six ahead of second-placed Real who have now played a game more. The Catalan side visit Espanyol in their next fixture and can move nine clear with seven matches left.

Real began the night under pressure, having slipped to a loss at Mallorca last weekend to trail Barca by seven points.

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa opted for a full strength side despite Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich looming next Wednesday in which his side must overturn a 2-1 deficit suffered at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr led the line, with Jude Bellingham in midfield, as Real monopolised possession. Yet for all their territorial dominance, clear chances proved scarce in a tepid first half.

Girona were content to sit deep and spring forward when possible. The contest finally flickered into life after halftime.

Valverde broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga allowed the ball to squirm through his arms as he dropped to try to smother it. Real’s relief was short-lived however.

In the 62nd minute Lemar surged in from the right and rifled a superb shot from the edge of the box that flew just inside the right post beyond Lunin’s despairing dive to level the score.

Real pushed for a winner but urgency curdled into anxiety. Attacks were hurried, passes rushed and composure lacking.

Los Blancos were upset by a late penalty appeal not given after Girona defender Vitor Reis’ arm caught Mbappe in the face.

“It’s a penalty here and on the moon,” complained Arbeloa. “Nobody understands it... when VAR gets involved, I imagine it’s when it suits them, and when it doesn’t, then it doesn’t.”

Girona held their shape with discipline to frustrate the crowd, who booed the players with the sensation that their team’s La Liga hopes are dissipating before their eyes.

The coach admitted his team were not at their best following a third consecutive game without a win across all competitions.

“Without playing the most brilliant match we’ve played, it’s obvious this is a game we should have won,” said Arbeloa, insisting Real would not give up in the title race despite their situation.

Girona, 12th, could make a late push for a European spot after spending much of the season battling relegation.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026