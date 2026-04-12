E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Holders Italy, Britain into BJK Cup finals

AFP Published
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PARIS: Two-time defending champions Italy won Saturday’s decisive doubles rubber to sweep into the Billie Jean King Cup finals as the United States were dumped out by Belgium, with Ukraine, Spain, Britain and Kazakhstan all also advancing.

Olympic champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini sealed the winning point for Italy with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi on clay at Velletri, south of Rome.

Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto had given the hosts a 2-0 overnight advantage.

Last year’s runners-up the US — record 18-time winners — were beaten 3-1 by Belgium.

The Americans dragged themselves back into the tie with Caty McNally and Nicole Melichar’s doubles win after losing both singles tie on Friday.

But Greetje Minnen surprised world number 16 Iva Jovic 7-5, 6-3 as Belgium booked a return to the finals, to be held in Shenzhen in September.

In Melbourne, Britain started the day with a 2-0 lead after teenager Mika Stojsavljevic upset Talia Gibson and Dart beat Kimberly Birrell on day one. It left Australia’s Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez facing a must-win clash in Melbourne, but they failed to rise to the occasion and were beaten 6-3, 6-4.

Twins Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok gave Ukraine an unassailable 3-0 lead after the doubles in the southern Polish city of Gliwice.

Overnight, Slovenia and Spain had been tied 1-1 on clay in Portoroz. But Aliona Bolsova and Sara Sorribes Tormo teamed up to win the doubles.

Kaitlin Quevedo then rallied past Veronika Erjavec 7-6(7/4), 6-2 to seal the win for Spain.

Kazakhstan won 3-1 against Canada after Bianca Andreescu lost her reverse singles tie to Yulia Putintseva before Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva won their double’s fixture.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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