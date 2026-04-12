E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Abubakar, Rubtsova bag tennis titles

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s Abubakar Talha and Varvara Rubtsova of Russia won the boys and girls singles titles respectively of the ITF Pakistan third Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Cham­pionship (Leg-1), which ended here at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

In an exciting boys final, Abubakar defeated compatriot Mikaeel Ali Baig 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-5 to claim the title.

Meanwhile, Rubtsova comfortably beat Yijia Wang of China 6-0, 6-4 to bag the girls title.

A total of 24 boys and 15 girls from 14 countries including Pakistan, Kaza­khstan, Singapore, Japan, China, Australia, Russia, Poland, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bang­ladesh, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Thailand participated in the championship.

The closing ceremony was graced by chief guest Col Sadaf, the uncle of Late Zainab Ali Naqvi, who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.

The Subh-e-Nau ITF Pakistan Junior Inter­national Tennis Champ­ionship (Leg-II) commences at the same venue on Monday.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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