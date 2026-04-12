Marseille boost hopes of Champions League return

MARSEILLE: Olympique de Marseille’s Igor Paixao (top) heads during the Ligue 1 match against Metz at Stade Velodrome.—AFP

PARIS: Olympique de Marseille reclaimed third place in the French Ligue 1 table with a 3-1 win over bottom side Metz on Friday to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification, while AS Monaco’s long unbeaten run ended in a shock 4-1 defeat away to Paris FC.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Marseille a first-half lead at the Velodrome, and Igor Paixao latched onto a superb Mason Greenwood pass to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

Giorgi Tsitaishvili pulled one back for Metz, who are now 17 league games without a win. Substitute Hamed Junior Traore wrapped up the victory for Marseille in stoppage time.

The victory completed a busy day for the former Champions League winners, after American owner Frank McCourt announced at a press conference the appointment of Stephane Richard as the club’s new president.

Friday’s result means Marseille have won four and lost three of seven Ligue 1 games since Habib Beye became coach in February, following the sacking of Roberto De Zerbi.

Marseille are 11 points behind leaders Paris St-Germain, but two points above fourth-placed Lille who visit Toulouse on Sunday — the top three qualify directly for next season’s Champions League while the team in fourth have to win two preliminary round ties to join them.

Monaco are fifth, three points behind Marseille, after a heavy loss in the capital which ended a run of 10 league games without defeat, and seven consecutive wins.

Paris FC were 3-0 up midway through the first half thanks to a double strike by Jonathan Ikone, either side of a goal from veteran Italian striker Ciro Immobile.

United States national team star Folarin Balogun pulled one back before the break for Monaco, keeping up his remarkable recent scoring record.

Balogun has scored in each of his team’s last seven Ligue 1 matches and has nine goals in nine games in all competitions. The former Arsenal front-man has 17 goals in total this season.

However, his efforts here were in vain as American-born Luca Koleosho’s superb second-half strike secured the biggest win of the season for Paris FC.

Paris FC are unbeaten in six games under new coach Antoine Kombouare and their top-flight survival looks assured.

The defeat is a setback for Monaco, who saw Paul Pogba appear as a second-half substitute. As well as losing ground on Marseille, both Olympique Lyonnais and Rennes behind them are within two points.

Monaco could finish the weekend as low as seventh — that position may not be enough to qualify for any European competition next season.

Leaders PSG’s match against title rivals Lens scheduled for Saturday was postponed until next month to allow them to rest in between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026