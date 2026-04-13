Data points

Fast food with fast charging

Electric vehicle giant BYD is partnering with KFC to offer its EV users in China a one-stop feeding and fueling experience — in under 10 minutes. In a post on its official WeChat account, BYD said it was working with Yum China Holdings — the fast-food conglomerate which owns the KFC brand in China — to develop a network of “nine-minute” drive-thrus across the country, which would allow EV drivers to stop for meals at KFC outlets while charging their cars. The “nine-minute” branding alludes to the fast-charging capabilities of BYD’s second-generation Blade battery, which the company unveiled in March and advertised as achieving a 97pc charge in nine minutes. As part of the new collaboration, the automaker also launched a “smart ordering function” that not only allows drivers to place orders directly from their car’s onboard interface but also displays known locations of KFC one-stop drive-thrus along the driver’s route.

(Adapted from “Fast Food, Faster Charging? BYD And KFC China Collaborate To Offer 9-Minute Refuelling Stations,” by Matthew Chin, published on April 9, 2026, by CNBC)

Low US fertility rates

America’s fertility rates hit record lows in 2025 as childbearing continued to shift toward older women, according to new federal data released Thursday. For the sixth straight year, the number of children born in the US remained at roughly 3.6m. The number of births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 — the general fertility rate — reached a record low of 53.1 in 2025, according to provisional data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate has mostly headed down since 2007, a pre-recession peak when millennial women started to enter their prime childbearing years. One long-term trend driving the slide: a sharp decrease in birth rates for teens and women in their 20s. In 2025, birthrates for women in their late 30s exceeded those for women in their early 20s for the first time. The teen birthrate fell 7pc last year, extending a yearslong decline related to public-health campaigns and growing use of longer-acting contraceptives.

(Adapted from “Why The US Fertility Rate Has Hit A Record Low,” by Anthony DeBarros, Paul Overberg and Andrea Petersen)

Demand for nurses

Factory work used to be Americans’ most reliable ticket to the middle class; office jobs too. But as automation, globalised manufacturing, and now artificial intelligence threaten or narrow some of these paths, healthcare jobs have become the surest bet. At a time of uncertainty in the labour market, nursing offers not only stability but, for some, a pathway to real prosperity. The median annual wage for registered nurses in the US is $93,600, compared with $49,500 for all occupations, according to the Labour Department. For nurse practitioners and others with advanced degrees, it is $132,050. Healthcare has generated some of the most consistent job growth of any US profession since the early 1980s, thanks to soaring healthcare spending and the ageing population. The sector was the largest source of job creation in the US last year, as many other industries cooled or contracted.

(Adapted from “Nursing Is the Surefire New Path To American Prosperity,” by Jeanne Whalen, published on April 1, 2026, by the Wall Street Journal)

Meta’s AI model

Meta is debuting its first major artificial intelligence model since the costly hiring of Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang nine months ago, as the Facebook parent aims to carve out a niche in a market that’s being dominated by OpenAI, Anthropic and Google. Dubbed Muse Spark and originally code-named Avocado, the AI model announced Wednesday is the first from the company’s new Muse series developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. Wang joined Meta in June as part of the company’s $14.3bn investment in Scale AI, where he was CEO. Meta is desperate to regain momentum in the fiercely competitive AI market following the disappointing debut of its latest open-source models last April. The release failed to captivate developers, leading CEO Mark Zuckerberg to change his strategy. Meta isn’t positioning Muse Spark as a top-of-the-line model, but is instead highlighting its efficiency and “competitive performance” on various tasks.

(Adapted from “Meta Debuts New AI Model, Attempting To Catch Google, OpenAI After Spending Billions,” by Jonathan Vanian, published on April 8, 2026, by CNBC)

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 13th, 2026