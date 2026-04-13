About 33.3pc of seaborne fertiliser exports have come from the Gulf, most of which were stopped by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as per The Economist
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 13th, 2026
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About 33.3pc of seaborne fertiliser exports have come from the Gulf, most of which were stopped by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as per The Economist
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 13th, 2026