Bilawal calls US-Iran talks ‘biggest achievement’ towards ME peace

KARACHI: Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday termed the US-Iran talks the “biggest achievement so far” in efforts to end the Middle East war.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the former foreign minister said the very fact that talks were taking place was a major breakthrough.

Asked how difficult it would be for Pakistan to secure something “concrete” from the Islamabad talks, he explained: “The fact that the talks are even happening is the biggest achievement thus far. It is significant that the ceasefire is in effect and the bombing has stopped in Iran and across most of the Middle East, and that the two major powers are now negotiating.

“We hope that this ceasefire will be built upon to achieve a more lasting and permanent resolution to this conflict.” He added that not only the people of Pakistan, but people around the world, were watching the talks with “cautious optimism”.

“We have witnessed over the past six weeks the devastation of war — not only in terms of the human cost but also the economic cost, which has reverberated across the globe,” he said.

Says negotiations are complex and challenging, but war not option either

During the interview, the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed to the “aggressors”, was also raised. The interviewer asked him since many countries had a stake in the outcome of the talks, how Pakistan could maintain a “balancing act” among various parties, including the US, Iran, Gulf countries and China.

In response, Bilawal said multiple countries had contributed to creating the diplomatic space necessary for the ceasefire.

“I would like to thank the leadership of Iran and the United States for agreeing to this ceasefire and continuing discussions. I would also like to acknowledge the leadership of not only Pakistan but also China, Sau­di Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar and other GCC countries,” he said.

Joint effort for diplomacy

The regional war had affected the entire world, he said, adding that “everyone has made a joint and collective effort to create the necessary diplomatic space for this ceasefire to take place and for further discussions to proceed”.

“Obviously, these negotiations are complex and challenging, but what we have witnessed over the last six weeks is that war is not an option [either],” he said.

“This conflict has had significant consequences and will continue to do so if the parties fail to find common ground for a more permanent peace.”

When asked whether alliances were being reshaped and about Pakistan’s potential role going forward, Bilawal said that the immediate focus remained on resolving the current conflict.

“This conflict has had the greatest impact on the Middle East, not only on Iran, but also on other countries in the region. These concerns must be addressed, but that can only happen if the ceasefire becomes permanent and a comprehensive solution to the conflict is reached,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026