Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution for creating new district in Pishin

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly has adopted two separate resolutions: one calling for the creation of a new administrative district in Pishin and the other for the revival of the long-closed Pasni Fish Harbour.

JUI-F member Syed Zafar Agha moved a resolution in the House on Friday, presided over by Speaker retired Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

The resolution stated that the Huramzai, Karbala, and Saranan tehsils in Pishin, with a combined population of around 400,000, met the criteria for district status. It further said despite their size and administrative needs, the area had not been upgraded, causing public unrest and a sense of deprivation.

Speaking on the resolution, he said Huramzai was a large tehsil in terms of both population and area, where one of the three police stations was non-functional. He further noted the absence of a tehsil headquarters hospital.

JUI-F MPA Asghar Ali Tareen supported the resolution, expressing gratitude to the chief minister, the cabinet, and the relevant authorities for upgrading Pishin to a division.

Assembly passes another legislation calling for revival of Pasni Fish Harbour

He said the population of Pishin stood at approximately 1.2 million and that proposals for the creation of Karezat district were also under consideration and supported by the revenue authorities. He recommended that Huramzai and Karezat be declared districts to ensure better governance and maintain peace in the region.

The speaker directed the senior member of the Board of Revenue to submit a detailed report, after which the House approved the resolution.

Pasni Fish Harbour

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman of Jamaat-i-Islami moved another resolution in the House and highlighted the prolonged closure of Pasni Fish Harbour.

He said the harbour had remained non-functional for years due to silting and negligence, severely impacting the local fisherfolk community.

He added that although funds for rehabilitation projects and even foreign grants — reportedly from Japan — had been allocated, the harbour had not been restored.

He alleged that funds were misused on vehicle purchases, tours, and administrative expenses instead of actual rehabilitation work. He further noted that employees often waited months for salaries due to irregular funding.

Following discussions, the assembly approved the resolution, calling for urgent action to restore the Pasni harbour.

At the outset, the speaker informed the House that in compliance with his ruling from the April 7 session, the provincial police chief had submitted a report regarding the killing of three individuals in Yaro, while the industries secretary provided details on obstacles in sugar supply in Hub and Nasirabad.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026