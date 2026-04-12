E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Protesters block Irish refinery over surging fuel prices

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Irish police officials conduct an operation to clear protesters blockading the oil refinery in this screengrab from a video.—Reuters
Irish police officials conduct an operation to clear protesters blockading the oil refinery in this screengrab from a video.—Reuters

DUBLIN: Irish police took action to clear protesters blockading the country’s only oil refinery on Saturday after a senior government minister said protests over surging fuel prices had created a “very dangerous economic moment” for Ireland.

Protesters angered by a more than 20 per cent rise in diesel prices since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran, have used tractors and trucks to block the Whitegate refinery, two ports, a fuel terminal and a number of roads in the capital Dublin.

Hundreds of petrol stations have been left without fuel, endangering some emergency services, the government has said.

Police on Saturday detained at least one protester, pushed back others and dispatched equipment designed to move large vehicles at the Whitegate refinery, footage from state broadcaster RTE showed.

Police issued video on social media showing a number of oil trucks entering the refinery.

The action came after Finance Minister Simon Harris said the protests had caused an extremely dangerous moment for the economy.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Friday said the country was in danger of being forced to turn away oil deliveries from the country.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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