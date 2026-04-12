Karachi transport fares spark Centre’s concern

ISLAMABAD: While reviewing the prices of essential commodities and services, the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Saturday directed the Sindh government to take corrective action on rising transport fares in Karachi.

The meeting, chaired virtually by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, examined the trend in food prices across the country amid a sharp rise in petroleum product prices triggered by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Officials from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) briefed the committee on prevailing price trends and market conditions.

Effective from April 11, the government marginally reduced petrol prices by Rs12 per litre and diesel by Rs135 per litre. However, rates remain significantly higher than pre–Middle East conflict levels. In addition, despite provinces announcing billions of rupees in subsidies for transporters, the benefits have yet to be effectively passed on to end consumers.

An official announcement said that the meeting was informed that government subsidies had led to a notable reduction in transport costs, with fare decreases ranging from 20 per cent to 30 per cent in several cities.

NPMC directs Sindh to take action

The overall trend in transport fares across the country remained downward, though an increase was noted in Karachi. However, the NPMC directed the Sindh government to take immediate corrective action.

The meeting also expressed concern over the substantial gap between wholesale and retail prices in certain cities, particularly Karachi, where differences of up to 142 per cent for tomatoes and 117pc for potatoes were recorded. The NPMC instructed the provincial governments to ensure better alignment between wholesale and retail pricing. The planning minister directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against profiteering and hoarding, ensure the uninterrupted supply of fertilisers, and maintain adequate availability in view of the upcoming crop sowing. He also emphasised the need for close monitoring of price fluctuations and strengthening of the price monitoring system.

The minister stated that the prime minister has issued special directives to provide maximum relief to the public and to prevent abnormal increases in food prices. He expressed satisfaction that transporters are demonstrating responsibility and that the benefits of government subsidies are reaching the public.

He added that conditions have not yet fully normalised, and sustained, coordinated, and serious efforts remain necessary to ensure price stability.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026