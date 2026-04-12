E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Court forms new bench to expedite tax-related cases

Malik Asad Published
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ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a special bench to hear tax-related matters, in a move aimed at expediting the disposal of high-stakes revenue litigation.

The newly formed bench comprises Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas. It will hear tax cases alongside the already functional specialised tax bench consisting of Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan.

According to a senior IHC official, cases involving approximately Rs100 billion in tax recoveries are expected to be fixed before the newly constituted bench in the initial phase.

The development comes in the wake of a recent meeting between Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and the chief justices of all high courts, where progress on pending tax cases was reviewed in detail.

The formation of an additional bench is seen as part of broader efforts to accelerate adjudication in revenue matters and improve recovery outcomes.

Legal experts believe that the move may help reduce the backlog of tax litigation and ensure timely decisions in cases involving substantial public revenue.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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