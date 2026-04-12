E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Jhelum

A Correspondent Published
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GUJAR KHAN: A four-day anti-polio vaccination campaign has been launched in Jhelum district with a target to administer vaccine to 228,000 children across all four tehsils of the district.

The campaign will continue from April 13 to 16. Drops will be administered to children at DHQ Hospital, tehsil headquarters hospitals, rural and basic health units. As many as 1,094 field teams have been constituted to cover rural and urban areas of the district for vaccination of more than 228,000 children in 56 union councils.

Adviser to the Punjab Health Department retired Major General Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani urged parents to cooperate with anti-polio vaccination teams to help the government make society free from polio and to prevent children from permanent disability.

Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Jhelum, Dr Mazhar Hayat Mian briefed the adviser about the initiatives under the anti-polio drive to make the campaign successful.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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