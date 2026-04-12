E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Allottees concerned about delays in FGEHA projects

Ikram Junaidi Published
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ISLAMABAD: The allottees in various housing schemes launched by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) have expressed concern over the prolonged delay in its older projects.

However, they have welcomed the government’s initiative to introduce new housing sectors, F-12 and G-12, aimed at addressing the rising housing demand in the federal capital, while urging authorities to ensure the completion of already delayed projects as well.

The new sectors are expected to be scheduled for launch in June primarily intended for government employees and others. The layout plan for Sector F-12 has been finalised, while work on G-12 is nearing completion.

The allottees argued that multiple projects remained incomplete even after a lapse of more than 17 years. Schemes such as Green Enclave-1, Lifestyle Residency in G-13, and Sky Garden have faced prolonged delays.

These housing schemes were launched in 2009 under FGEHA’s Phase-I membership drive on a first-come, first-served basis. Despite full payments, allottees continue to await possession of their plots and remain unable to construct homes.

Chaudhry Amjad Ali, an allottee and representative of Green Enclave-1, said the situation reflected persistent administrative neglect. He added that while launching new schemes was understandable, development work in older projects should also be resumed immediately to avoid further imbalance in the system.

Similarly, Fazale Maula, another allottee, said that those who had already paid should be given possession without further delay.

Tahir Mahmood, another allottee, said many families continue to live in rented accommodation while their savings remain locked in FGEHA projects. He added that rising rental costs were placing an increasing financial burden on middle-income households.

The allottees urged the housing ministry to take notice of the situation and ensure timely completion of pending housing schemes. They called for a transparent, time-bound development framework and stronger institutional oversight to address long-standing delays in public housing projects.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

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Zulfiqar Ali
Apr 12, 2026 09:47am
Sector F.12/H.12 should not be launched before the completion of development i Green Enclave 1 bhara kahu Scheme of FGEHA'......The members are waiting for their plots since 2009 , although all the dues, escalation and fines of delay in payment have been deposited
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