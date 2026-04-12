2.5 kanals of encroached land reclaimed

Rawalpindi: The district administration on Saturday retrieved 2.5 kanals of land from encroachments and turned it into a public park.

Assistant commissioner Hakim Khan told Dawn that the 2.5 kanals of land were under encroachment, and some of the land was used as a dumping site by the locals.

He said that the land was retrieved from all sorts of encroachment. He said that heaps are cleared and removed.

He added that with the help of locals, the boundary wall around 2.5 kanals of land has been under construction to safeguard it from encroachment. He said that a public park will be established for the general public.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026