Fine imposed on marriage halls for one-dish policy breach in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Marriage halls have been fined Rs200,000 for violating the one-dish policy and directed to strictly comply with the regulation.

According to sources, the assistant commissioner took action against several marriage halls in Sargodha for serving more than one dish at wedding events, imposing fines totalling Rs200,000. During surprise inspections, officials found that government orders were being flouted at multiple venues.

The assistant commissioner said violators had been penalised and warned that strict implementation of the one-dish policy would be ensured.

“Violation of government rules will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and action against such elements will continue,” the official said.

However, a marriage hall owner, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged selective enforcement of the policy. He claimed the restriction was being applied to ordinary citizens, while influential individuals, particularly ruling elites, were exempt.

He further alleged that at two wedding ceremonies attended by district administration officials, no such restriction was observed.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026