Minor girl recovered 48 hours after kidnap from bus stop in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: City Police claimed to have recovered an 11-year-old girl 48 hours after she had gone missing from the E-Green Bus Stop at Jogi Chowk while standing with her maternal aunt on April 8.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rai Nasir said the girl had allegedly been kidnapped by a woman and was later recovered. She was handed over to her parents.

According to police, the missing child, Faizain Bibi, a resident of Chak Thatha Anayat in Okara district, had come to Sahiwal with her aunt, Shaheen Bibi, for shopping. They were waiting at the Jogi Chowk bus stop for the E-Green bus when the girl suddenly disappeared. Despite an extensive search by passengers and bystanders, no trace of her was found.

The family initially tried to locate her on their own before registering a case (No. 282/26) under Section 363 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the City Police Station on the complaint of her father, Muhammad Nawaz.

Sahiwal District Police Officer (DPO) Usman Tipu constituted a special team led by SP Investigation Shafqat Rasheed to trace the girl. Using CCTV footage, investigators found that a middle-aged woman had taken the minor in a rickshaw from Jogi Chowk.

Police tracked the rickshaw’s number plates through Safe City cameras and other CCTV footage, revealing that the girl was first taken to Pakpattan Chowk and then to Montgomery Chowk in another rickshaw. They suspect the woman administered an intoxicant, causing the girl to lose consciousness.

Through geo-fencing and forensic analysis, investigators identified two phone numbers with which the suspect remained in constant contact. Further investigation revealed that the girl had not been taken out of the city but was kept in a rented house in a street near Montgomery Chowk.

After locating the house through call data analysis, police conducted surveillance. In the early hours of April 10, they raided the premises, arrested the suspect identified as 45-year-old Nusrat Bibi, a resident of Chichawatni, and safely recovered the girl.

The suspect’s husband, Ali Sher Baloch of 98/9-L, Tehsil Sahiwal, was also taken into custody for questioning. SHO Rai Nasir said the suspect claimed she had found the girl alone and brought her home but failed to inform the authorities. However, police suspect she intended to sell the child, as she had been in contact with some buyers.

Nusrat Bibi, who has three children from her first marriage, remains in custody as further investigations continue.

LOOTED: A shopkeeper was deprived of Rs167,000 by a couple who allegedly lured him into their car on Arifwala Road on Friday evening.

According to police, Muhammad Amin, a resident of 30/EB, Pakpattan city, had come to Sahiwal to purchase trading goods. On his way back, while waiting for a bus at Arifwala Chowk, a car carrying three people, including a woman, stopped and offered him a lift. Amin accepted the offer.

Shortly after he boarded the vehicle, the woman allegedly pressed a cotton cloth over his face, causing him to lose consciousness. The suspects then took his cash and mobile phone and dumped him in a field along Multan Road before fleeing the scene.

Passersby found Amin and informed the police. Ghala Mandi police have registered a case under Sections 397 and 420 of the PPC against the unidentified suspects. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026