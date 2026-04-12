Naeem urges people to join JI for ‘meaningful’ change

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called on the masses to join the Jamaat in order to resolve pressing public issues and bring about a ‘meaningful’ change in the country.

Addressing a district-level Ijtema-i-Arkaan (members’ gathering) in Multan, he stressed that party workers must transform Jamaat offices into active public centres that reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people. He underlined the need to connect the younger generation with religion and promote constructive activities among youth to counter prevailing social challenges.

He said organisational strength was essential for achieving political and public success, urging workers to prioritise grassroots engagement, direct public outreach, and practical work at the local level. “Without systemic change, the public cannot secure their rights,” he said, announcing that a nationwide public outreach campaign would begin from April 25.

The JI chief directed workers to strengthen preaching and training efforts within their personal and family circles, particularly focusing on engaging the younger generation with the party’s mission. He noted that active party offices would help ensure greater participation of youth and the general public.

Announces nationwide public outreach campaign from 25th

Rehman reiterated that Jamaat-i-Islami was not a conventional or interest-driven political party but a serious movement aimed at establishing Islamic system where responsibility is considered a trust rather than a privilege. He urged workers to continuously evaluate their intentions, character, and responsibilities.

Regarding the membership drive, he instructed that it should not be treated as a routine activity but as an effective opportunity for outreach, encouraging workers to convey the party’s message to as many people as possible. He also emphasised the need for full preparation at the local government level and ensuring representation at all tiers.

Highlighting the importance of the Ijtema-i-Arkaan, he said it was a vital and regular forum where workers review their performance, openly discuss shortcomings, and formulate future strategies. The platform, he added, helps bring forward important organisational matters and resolve misunderstandings through collective consultation.He acknowledged that complete agreement on every issue was not always possible, but said continuous dialogue on policy and procedures leads to greater clarity and unity. Problems, he noted, arise when interpersonal relations weaken, eventually creating divisions that can be exploited by negative influences.

Rehman further emphasised that Jamaat had a structured system of accountability and reform, starting from mutual dialogue, followed by resolution through organisational channels, and, if necessary, discussion at relevant forums. However, he stressed that the intention at every stage must remain corrective rather than confrontational.

He advised workers to continue their work with patience, discipline, and a spirit of reform, adding that the doors for improvement and accountability within the party remain open, and differences should be resolved constructively.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026