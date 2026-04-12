E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Elderly couple dies in accident

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OKARA: An elderly couple was killed while their son suffered critical injuries near Chak 49/2-L on Okara-Depalpur road on Saturday.

As per Rescue 1122, the elderly couple along with the young son was traveling on a motorcycle when a trailer hit it. As a result, Irshad and his wife Sahib Bibi were killed on the spot while their 30-year-old son Nasim suffered critical injuries. The bodies as well as injured Nasim were shifted to DHQ City Hospital.

WEDDING RAID: Two girls and 18 men were arrested under the Punjab Sound System (Regulation) Act 2015 and the Punjab Marriage Act 2016 at Basirpur.

On a tip-off, a police patrol team raided the Mohalla Town Committee near Darbar Baba Hamid where songs were sung and girls were dancing in a wedding ceremony, disturbing the public.

On the raid, many guests escaped along with groom Muhammad Ahmad. Police arrested 18, including Omar Shahzad, Tanvir, Ali Nawaz, Muhammad Khan, Husnain, Abbas, Mustafa, Aftab, Sajid, Kalay Khan, Qasim Shah, Hamza, Bilal, Ijaz, Bilal Shah, Irfan and two dancing girls, Sonia and Mahi.

An illicit weapon was recovered from Irfan. On the report of SI Muhammad Iqbal, a case was registered with Basirpur Police Station.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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