One killed, another held after ‘encounters’

BAHAWALPUR / TOBA TEK SINGH: A suspect was killed while another was injured in separate encounters with the police and the Crime Control Department (CCD).

In one incident, an alleged robber wanted in 44 robberies, was killed late on Friday night in the Jaranwala Saddar police area in an encounter with the police.

Police claimed that a police party led by SHO Saddar Ijaz Ahmad had set up a temporary picket near Awagat Adda when three suspects riding motorcycles were signalled to stop. Police claimed that they opened fire on the policemen and fled towards Jaranwala. Police claimed that they hid in the bushes near Sem Nullah bridge close to Chak 122 GB and they again fired on the police party. Police said that the exchange of fire continued for one hour and after the guns went silent, police found one of the outlaws in injured condition during a search. Police claimed that the suspect received multiple bullets by his accomplices, who managed to flee in the darkness of the night.

Police claimed the injured suspect later died on the spot and was identified as Irfan Javed, who had shot and injured a constable in an encounter two days ago.In another incident, Bahawalpur CCD claimed to arrest an alleged dacoit in injured condition after an encounter.

According to CCD officials, a CCD team deployed at Shashmahi Canal near Baghchi Pull on Yazman Road, Bahawalpur spotted two suspects on a motorcycle. Officials claimed that when they were signalled to stop, they opened fire, which was also retaliated.

Officials claimed that one suspect was injured by the firing of his accomplice, who under the cover of darkness managed to flee. They claimed that the injured suspect was identified as Aamir alias Aamri, who was involved in cases of dacoities in addition to 48 other criminal cases at Bahawalpur’s Baghdad-ul-Jadid, Abbasnagar, Lodhran and Kahror Pacca.

The CCD registered a case against his fleeing accomplice and claimed to have raided a number of places in the area to arrest him.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026